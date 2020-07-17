Center Receives Grant as Part of CARES Act

The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley is getting a little help from the National Endowment of the Arts to continue operations as COVID-19 restrictions keep the Center from fully re-opening. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says that the Center applied for a grant that is funded throguh the NEA as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security- CARES Act. The Center was eligible because it had received prior funding through the NEA.

Manuel says that it is a unique opportunity and the grant does not require matching funds which is not typical for an NEA grant.

The executive director also says that the 50,000 dollars wiill pay for the seven staff members and operations for a while longer.

Because of the recent re-closure orders, the Center cannot open their doors to everyone. However, they are taking appointments to show off the latest installation in the Art Gallery.

Also- Virtual Live Performances continue Friday at 7:00 PM with Outlaws and Angels, a fun country band.

More information is available at CenterForTheArts.org.