< Back to All News

Chabad Holding Unity Service After Fatal Shooting

Posted: May. 2, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

With anti-semitism hitting closer to home after last week’s fatal shooting at a synagogue in San Diego County, Grass Valley’s Chabad Center will be holding what they are calling a ‘Unity Service’ Friday night…

Listen to Nochum Yusewitz 1

One woman was killed and three were injured at the Chabad center in Poway on the final day of passover. Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz says their sabbath service is for anyone of the Jewish faith, and they are also invited to bring a friend….

Listen to Nochum Yusewitz 2

There will be local officials and dignitaries there. The service is at 7pm tomorrow at the Chabad Center, 1289 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha