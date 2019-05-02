Chabad Holding Unity Service After Fatal Shooting

With anti-semitism hitting closer to home after last week’s fatal shooting at a synagogue in San Diego County, Grass Valley’s Chabad Center will be holding what they are calling a ‘Unity Service’ Friday night…

One woman was killed and three were injured at the Chabad center in Poway on the final day of passover. Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz says their sabbath service is for anyone of the Jewish faith, and they are also invited to bring a friend….

There will be local officials and dignitaries there. The service is at 7pm tomorrow at the Chabad Center, 1289 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.

