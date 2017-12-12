Chabad of Grass Valley Leads Hanukkah Celebration

Tonight at sundown marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, and a local group is leading a celebration. There will be a public menorah lighting this weekend in Nevada City’s Robionson Plaza. Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz is the director of Chabad of Grass Valley, and says the gathering will be much more than a religious event…

Mendel Weinberg is a student rabbi visiting from New York, and will be here throughout the holiday, which lasts for eight nights…

The menorah, which is being described as the county’s largest, will be lit Sunday at 5pm, and the event should last about an hour. For more information about Chabad and local events, you can visit www.jewishgv.com.

–gf