< Back to All News

Chabad of Grass Valley Leads Hanukkah Celebration

Posted: Dec. 12, 2017 12:12 PM PST

Tonight at sundown marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, and a local group is leading a celebration. There will be a public menorah lighting this weekend in Nevada City’s Robionson Plaza. Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz is the director of Chabad of Grass Valley, and says the gathering will be much more than a religious event…

Listen to Nochum Yusewitz

Mendel Weinberg is a student rabbi visiting from New York, and will be here throughout the holiday, which lasts for eight nights…

Listen to Mendel Weinberg

The menorah, which is being described as the county’s largest, will be lit Sunday at 5pm, and the event should last about an hour. For more information about Chabad and local events, you can visit www.jewishgv.com.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha