Challenge Coin Design Contest Underway

Posted: Jun. 3, 2024 12:37 PM PDT

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is still four months away. But the design contest for the Pink Patch Project Challenge Coin is underway through the 15th. Seven law enforcement and fire agencies are once again inviting submissions. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Assistant, Trina Woodward, indicates the guidelines are pretty flexible. And you can see past submissions on the Department’s Facebook page…

click to listen to Trina Woodward

Designs may be drawn, painted, or created digitally, but most be copyright free. And for those people unable to to provide online submissions, in-person entries are also accepted at the Sheriff’s Office and Grass Valley Police Department during normal business hours Monday through Friday. Woodward says people can also submit as many designs as they wish…

click to listen to Trina Woodward

All participating agencies will vote for their favorite design and the winner will be notified on or before July second. The winner will also receive special public recognition with an award.

