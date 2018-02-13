< Back to All News

Challenger Announced Clerk-Recorder Election

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 5:51 PM PST

Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz has at least one challenger for his job, which is up for election in June. Mary Anne Davis has been the Grass Valley Union’s event and nonprofit manager since 2011. She’s also the current president of the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City….

Davis says her career spans 30 years locally in marketing, project management, event management, public relations, and nonprofit service. She says many of those skills will transfer to the position and she can quickly learn industry-specific procedures. As for the state of the current voting system, Davis says she likes vote-by-mail and has used that method, herself, for many years. But she indicates that method shouldn’t be the only one…

Davis also doesn’t think voter fraud is a significant concern for Nevada County, but, as far as a nationwide issue, she says that remains to be seen. She also stresses that this will not be an anti-Diaz campaign. Davis has run for public office once before, and was narrowly defeated for a seat on the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board in 2006. Diaz recently announced that he’ll seek a third term. He was originally appointed to the job by the Board of Supervisors in 2007.

