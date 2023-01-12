Challenges Of New Recycling Laws Discussed

Starting a year ago, all California residents and businesses were supposed to also start recycling organic materials, such as food waste and food-soiled paper, and mix it with yard debris in their green toters. But many jurisdictions have been given more compliance time by the state. That includes in Grass Valley, where Waste Management is still in the process of building a new facility to handle the changes. The challenges were again discussed at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Officials are concerned, among other things, that placing food waste in toters will attract more wildlife, degrade water quality, and cause more odor problems. City Manager Tim Kiser also noted that they’ll also have to purchase a-thousand tons of recovered organic waste each year…

Mayor Jan Arbuckle also mentioned enforcement challenges…

City Councilmember Hilary Hodge said she’s already composting everything at her home…

There were also suggestions of having a fourth toter added just for food waste. But Community Development Director Tom Last said that would mean added costs and has not been part of the negotiations for Waste Management’s new contract.