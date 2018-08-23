‘Nevada City Uncorked’ Saturday

It’s a chance to sample some fine wine, eat some fine food, and stroll the streets of Nevada City on what figures to be a pretty nice day. The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual ‘Nevada City Uncorked’ event Saturday on Broad Street. Organizer Rod Byers says you’ve got lots of different choices…

You can’t take the wine out on the street, and the street will not be closed off, so it’s not like Summer Nights or Victorian Christmas. The order of the participating businesses you attend is up to you, but Byers says you have to start at the Nevada City Vets Building….

Nevada City Uncorked is Saturday from 1 to 4pm.

