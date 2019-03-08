Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Dispensary

Although they’ve been open since last summer, it’s a significant milestone for Nevada County’s first marijuana dispensary. A Nevada City Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday for ‘Elevation 2477’, at its location on Searles Avenue. Owner Daniel Batchelor had a grin on his face that wouldn’t go away…

Listen to Daniel Batchelor

The event was held indoors due to the rain, and was a quick ceremony compete with photo opportunities, but no speeches or presentations. The dispensary was also open for business, and although none of these ladies wanted to give their names, they seemed happy that the dispensary is here…

Listen to customers

The dispensary opened in August of last year for medical cannabis only, but was allowed to expand to recreational use, which began about six weeks ago.

–gf