Chamber Holds Special Meeting on Parking Rates

Posted: Jul. 11, 2019 12:34 PM PDT

It’s been described by the Nevada City City Council as win-win, but not everyone is happy about it. The council voted last month to increase parking meter rates from 25 cents an hour to a dollar an hour, which is supposed to create more free spaces, and increase revenue to the city, of which some would go toward fire protection. The business community is concerned, though, and the Chamber of Commerce is holding a special meeting Friday…

Chamber Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says the purpose of the meeting is to brainstorm, and see what other ideas might be out there…

The ideas will be presented to the City Council at their next meeting on July 23. The special Chamber of Commerce meeting is at 2:30pm at City Hall.

