< Back to All News

Chamber Hosts Nevada City Uncorked Saturday

Posted: Aug. 22, 2019 12:01 PM PDT

You can sip and stroll your way through Nevada City this weekend. The Annual ‘Nevada City Uncorked’ is Saturday with 16 different venues featuring local food purveyors and regional wineries. Rod Byers is organizing the event for the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce…

Listen to Rod Byers 1

Byers says there’s really no way to hit all 16 venues–just pick your favorites and take your time…

Listen to Rod Byers 2

Tickets and maps are available at the Chamber office at 132 Main Street. Nevada City Uncorked runs from 1 to 4pm.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha