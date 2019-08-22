Chamber Hosts Nevada City Uncorked Saturday

You can sip and stroll your way through Nevada City this weekend. The Annual ‘Nevada City Uncorked’ is Saturday with 16 different venues featuring local food purveyors and regional wineries. Rod Byers is organizing the event for the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce…

Byers says there’s really no way to hit all 16 venues–just pick your favorites and take your time…

Tickets and maps are available at the Chamber office at 132 Main Street. Nevada City Uncorked runs from 1 to 4pm.

