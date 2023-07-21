< Back to All News

Chamber Mixer Extends GV Thursday Activities

Posted: Jul. 21, 2023 12:06 PM PDT

Thursday nights in Grass Valley traditionally had the Thursday Night Market celebration combining a Farmers Market with entertainment and vendors each week from June through July. This year, Thursday Night Market was held three Thursdays in June, and now a smaller Thursday Farmers Market is taking place on the Promenade between Neal and Bank Steets for the rest of the summer. However yesterday evening had a special event attached that extended all the way down to Main Street.

 

The extra activity drawing a larger crowd bringing a festive atmosphere, additional food vendors, along with information about the Nevada County Contractors Association.

 

Greater Grass Valley Chamber CEO Robin Galvin-Davies says this is the intent of closing Mill Street to vehicle traffic.

