Chamber Mixer Extends GV Thursday Activities

Thursday nights in Grass Valley traditionally had the Thursday Night Market celebration combining a Farmers Market with entertainment and vendors each week from June through July. This year, Thursday Night Market was held three Thursdays in June, and now a smaller Thursday Farmers Market is taking place on the Promenade between Neal and Bank Steets for the rest of the summer. However yesterday evening had a special event attached that extended all the way down to Main Street.

The extra activity drawing a larger crowd bringing a festive atmosphere, additional food vendors, along with information about the Nevada County Contractors Association.

Greater Grass Valley Chamber CEO Robin Galvin-Davies says this is the intent of closing Mill Street to vehicle traffic.