Chamber Urges Turnout For Fire Tax Meetings

Posted: Sep. 26, 2023 12:05 AM PDT

In addition to their regular meetings, including tonight, the Grass Valley City Council and staff members had also planned to hold separate special meetings on reducing the wildfire danger, before making a final decision on placing a sales tax increase on the March Primary ballot. And one will be held a week from tonight, or October third. Members of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce urged a good turnout, while appearing on yesterday’s On the Town. And Jon Katis didn’t sound very enthusiastic about the proposal, which would raise the tax another half-percent…

But Katis and Chamber CEO Robin Davies praised the city’s information efforts…

Other topics will be fire and vegetation mitigation and managing the risks that Grass Valley may face, due to extreme weather events. It’s also important to note that the special meeting will not be held in the City Council chambers but at the Sierra College multipurpose center. That’s a week from today, on October third, from 6 To 8pm. The notice of intent deadline for placing a measure on the local ballot for the March elections is November first.

