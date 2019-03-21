Chambers Support Amending Event Ordinance

Outdoor wedding venue operators are hoping for some changes to an ordinace which limits the number of commercial events a venue can host each year. The Nevada City and the Greater Grass Valley Chambers of Commerce are supporting changes to the outdoor event ordinance that went into effect in December of 2014. Wedesday afternoon, chamber leaders listened to Jan Roth, owner operator of Roth Estates, and County Supervisor Dan Miller talk about issues with the current ordinance. The biggest issue is limiting venues to four commercial events per year. Roth says not only is it hard on her business, but the supporting businesses as well.

Prior to the ordinance, Roth hosted between eight and ten weddings per year which allowwed her to make improvements and also sponsor another ten events for local non-profits to use her venue. Nevada City Chamber Executive director Cathy Whittlesey says her organization has witnessed the demise of the industry.

Supervisor Miller says the county is taking another look at fixing the problem.

Miller says they hope to have any proposed revisions from the Planning Commision in place by this summer’s wedding season.