Change in NC Chamber and on Streets

Another big change in Nevada City as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions conituning to negtively inpact business; this time it’s at the Chamber of Commerce. Because of a significant loss in revenue, spokesperson Jesse Locks says the Board made a decision to let executive director Cathy Whittlesey go after serving in the position for thirty-six years.

Locks says all three of the mainrevenue sources for the Chamber have taken severe hits since the middle of March.

Membership is also suffering because small business are struggling to stay open and are temporarily not paying dues.

Cathy Whittlesey was responsible for many of the popular events in Nevada City such as Victorian Christmas , multiple local parades, Summer Nights, Nevada City Uncorked, and of course the Nevada City Bicycle Classic. She was aslo instrumental in many of the city’s beautification projects including the Flower Basket Project, roofline holiday lights, and the popular tree tour.)

Locks also says that Nevada City businesses are meeting at 8:30 AM, in th eparking lot of the Miners Foundry this morning to discuss possible street modifications in order to facilitate outdoor dining and a more comfortable shopping experience.

Grass Valley made similar modifications to Mill Street two weeks ago.

