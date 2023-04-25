New Leadership Official Treasurer-Tax Collector

It was the final farewell for longtime Nevada County Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. After recently being elected to a fourth term, Vernon decided to retire, in order to be with her husband in Montana. She received a Certificate of Recognition. It stated that her many accomplishments included implementing new technology, saving taxpayer dollars, and greatly reducing processing time for payments and bank deposits. Supervisor Heidi Hall also praised her leadership…

Vernon honored her staff…

The Board recently appointed Vernon’s assistant, Michelle Bodley, to serve the remainder of the term, starting Saturday and ending on January fourth, 2027. After Vernon swore her in, Bodley vowed to maintain the integrity of the office…

Vernon served for a total of 22 years for the county.