Changes Ahead for Medi-Cal Program

Posted: Nov. 6, 2023 6:52 AM PST

Changes are coming to how Medi-Cal benefits will be offered in Nevada County, but it should not have a major impact on how you get services. County Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says local Medi-Cal recipients will be served under a new plan name.

 

She says that means people will be able to keep their current providers. Renner also says the Partnership is working hard to increase the number of practitioners in the county that accept Medi-Cal patients.

 

Partnerships providers include Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Chapa De Indian Clinic, Sierra Family Medical Practice, Tahoe Forest Hospital and Western Sierra Health Center.
For more information you can contact your physicians or visit nevadacountyca.gov/Medi-Cal-and-Healthcare-Services

 

