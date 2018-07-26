< Back to All News

Changes Ahead With New Holbrooke Owner

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 12:05 AM PDT

The new owner of the National Hotel in Nevada City is getting ready to also be the new owner of the Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley. But, speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Jordan Fife, says, unlike the National, he has not plans to close the Holbrooke this summer, in order to do a major remodeling…

Fife says he does plan signficant new looks for the restaurant and bar, while those areas stay open…

Fife also says he wants the Holbrooke to capitalize more on the crowds from the nearby Center for the Arts, after that facility reopens from a major expansion and remodelling. And he hopes both the Holbrooke and National Hotels will become more popular spots for corporate events. The site where the Holbrooke was built started out as The Union, and then the Gold Exchange, in 1851. It was also once owned by Howard and Peggy Levine, from 1991 to 2002.

