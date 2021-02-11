Changes at NC City Hall

Changes at Nevada City City Hall. During Wednesday’s closed session of the city council meeting, City Manager Catrina Olson submitted her letter of resignation effective immediately. New City Attorney Dean Pucci, summarized the action

A press release sent out by City Administrative Services Manager Loree McCay during the meeting confirmed Olson’s resignation.

Mayor Erin Minett thanked Olson for her service.

City Engineer Brian McAlister and Police Chief Chad Ellis also thanked Olson.

As part of the separation agreement, Olson will receive six months salary and six months benefits.

Later in the meeting, Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon thanked Olson, as well, for supporting the cannabis industry in Nevada City.

At the end of the meeting, Vice Mayor Duane Strawser clarified that the coincidental change in city attorneys, was not connected to Olson’s resignation.

Attorney Dean Pucci is also a member of the firm Jones and Mayer. Attorney Chrystal Hodgson was appointed to the position following Hal Degraw’s retirement at the end of December 2019 .