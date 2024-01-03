< Back to All News

Changes For Clerk Of The Board Job

Posted: Jan. 3, 2024 12:01 AM PST

The new year also means a new Clerk of the Board for Nevada County, plus an expanded role. At their most recent meeting, County Supervisors presented Julie Patterson Hunter with a Certificate of Recognition for her 19 years of dedication and service in the Board of Supervisors office. The last eight years she was Clerk of the Board and is now retiring. Supervisor Lisa Swarthout said among her many accomplishments was preservation of the Board’s historical ledger minute and minute index books in 2022…

Continuing the reading of the certificate, Supervisor Sue Hoek said while undertaking numerous projects and other service roles, Julie served the Board with excellence, working directly with Board members, special districts, government agencies, as well as constituents…

Pattterson Hunter was touched by the flood of kind words, including from Board staff members, department heads, and the public…

Meanwhile, the Board also approved a reorganization of the office. Jeff Thorsby was appointed to the new position of Chief of Staff/Clerk of the Board. That also includes the continuation of his current work as an advocate and liaison with state and federal government agencies. He’s been a Senior Management Analyst with the county.

