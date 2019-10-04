< Back to All News

Changes Made to Some Recycling Routes

Posted: Oct. 4, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Changes are coming to curbside recycling pickups for some Waste Management customers. Two new pickup routes are being added for green waste and recycling material starting Monday. Nevada County Solid Waste Program Manager David Garcia says it’s a relatively small change…

Listen to David Garcia 1

Garcia says for those who are affected, you might see your every-other-week green waste pickup switch weeks. Garcia says it should mean shorter days for drivers, and more efficiency for customers…

Listen to David Garcia 2

The change begins Monday. Affected customers also should have received a post card in the mail.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha