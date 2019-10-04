Changes Made to Some Recycling Routes

Changes are coming to curbside recycling pickups for some Waste Management customers. Two new pickup routes are being added for green waste and recycling material starting Monday. Nevada County Solid Waste Program Manager David Garcia says it’s a relatively small change…

Garcia says for those who are affected, you might see your every-other-week green waste pickup switch weeks. Garcia says it should mean shorter days for drivers, and more efficiency for customers…

The change begins Monday. Affected customers also should have received a post card in the mail.

