Changes To County Cannabis Ordinance Approved

It turns out only relatively minor changes have been made to Nevada County’s nearly two-year-old cannabis ordinance. The Program Manager for the county’s Compliance Division, Jeff Merriman, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the definition of “responsible party” for a violation will mirror what’s already in the ordinance. But the phrase “violator” will be used instead, to help ensure that an uninvolved landowner is not unfairly penalized. The Board also approved reinserting the phrase “reasonable cause” for a code enforcement action…

The executive director of the county’s Cannabis Alliance, Diana Gamzon says the changes should help tighten up the ordinance…

Removal of the 25-thousand dollar annual penalty cap had also been suggested at a Board meeting on March 23rd before county staff was told to come back with another proposal.