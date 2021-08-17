< Back to All News

Changes To County Firearm Ordinance Approved

Posted: Aug. 17, 2021 12:45 AM PDT

Commercial shooting ranges are pleased with some amendments to Nevada County’s firearm ordinance. Speaking to the Board of Supervisors, Community Development Agency Director, Trisha Tillotson, says it’s in response to concerns, expressed a year ago, that the current ordinance has severely impacted them economically…

Tillotson also mentions that the Sportsmen Club has no vegetation in the shooting lane. The president of the club, Mike Caston, says they also pass annual fire inspections…

Caston also says expanding the time people can shoot for an additional hour may not sound like much. But he says it allows club members to have a later quitting time at work and still be able to use the range. It also restores their original hours before the ordinance went into effect, in 2019. Supervisors had previously rejected a proposal to allow shooting from a half hour after sunrise to a half hour before sunset. It’s now 9am to 6pm. But the ordinance still prohibits shooting in residential and ag-zoned areas with fewer than five acres, due to noise as well as safety concerns.

