Changes to Extreme Weather Shelters in Nevada County

Posted: Sep. 6, 2019 12:09 AM PDT

The temperatures in Nevada County are still in the warm range as the calendar heads into Fall, but direction on how the homeless will be cared for during extreme winter weather conditions are already being hammered out. One big change in Western Nevada County is control over which agency makes the call about opening shelters for the homeless. During a Nevada City City Council meeting City Manager Catrina Olsen and Parks and Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis presented changes to the arrangement between the city, the county, and homelss advocate non-profit Sierra Roots. This year, the county will call the shots.

The Veterans’ Hall on North Pine Street will be the primary site of the extreme weather shelter, and Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park will be a secondary location if the Vets Hall is not available. Another change, is that security hours before and after the shelter open will be shortened to one hour.
County Director, Mike Dent, also said that the Salvation Army will be reopening their shelter in Grass Valley during extreme conditions. Dent says that the county will also take over Truckee operations and North San Juan.

Hospitality House is also offering additional shelter this year.

