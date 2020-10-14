< Back to All News

Changes To Outdoor Events Ordinance Approved

Posted: Oct. 14, 2020 12:52 AM PDT

Six years after it was passed, Nevada County’s controversial and much-discussed outdoor events ordinance has been amended. The Board of Supervisors has approved amendments that include doubling the number of allowed events on private property to eight per year. That was one of a number of recommendations from a stakeholder group that met several times earlier this year, including the CEO of the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Robin Davies…

Neighborhood complaints about the size and frequency of such events prompted the original ordinance in 2014. County Supervisor Richard Anderson initially balked at the changes…

But Anderson ultimately made it a unanimous approval. Davies says the committee sees the ordinance as a pilot program that can be re-visited again if there are still concerns. The amendments would also prohibit more than three outdoor events per month or on consecutive weekends, regardless of what month they occur in. Since 2014, about a-dozen events, mostly weddings, have been permitted at 12 different locations, none in residential zones and no complaints have been received.

