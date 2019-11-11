Changes To School Lunch Shaming Law

The so-called School Lunch Shaming law just went into effect in January of last year, but there’s already an even newer law that supercedes it and took effect about a month ago in California. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says one of the most notable changes is that there are no longer any debt limits for students and families…

With the original law, some school districts required parents to send a lunch and beverage with their child, if if an account hadn’t been paid or a payment plan hadn’t been set up….

McFadden says he’s rarely seen a student or family purposely not pay for a meal, if they have the financial ability. School districts must provide written communication to all households about the recent changes to the law. Governor Newsom’s support for the bill was partly inspired by a nine-year-old student, who used his entire allowance to pay off the lunch debt accrued by his fellow third-graders at his Napa County elementary school.