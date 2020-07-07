I have been with KNCO AM and FM for 25 years and there have been some changes over the years. Most have been with personnel, everything from retirements to terminations to deaths. But Covid 19 has had its impact on local media and we are not immune at KNCO. Revenue loss has been dramatic and it has yet to return. So, with that in mind, I have made some big programming changes on Newstalk 830. The biggest is canceling the Rush Limbaugh show effective immediately. Not easy dropping the biggest name in talk radio from the lineup. But with a leaner staff, my goals is to keep our local content, so we will still have our Morning News block, followed by KNCO Insight at 9am. And Swap Shop, an afternoon staple for three plus decades, will move to 10am with Dave Bear.

I am hoping these changes will get us through these tough times at the station and still allow us to keep you informed with breaking news in Nevada County. I also think that we do not need as much divisiveness in our community and I hope our programming changes can lead to healthier and more respectful discourse.

I guess we shall see starting tomorrow.