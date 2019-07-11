< Back to All News

Changing of the Guard in NC

Posted: Jul. 11, 2019 12:15 AM PDT

It was the annual changing of the guard in Nevada City Wednesday evening. Following tradition, Mayor David Parker stepped aside and passed the gavel to Vice-Mayor Reinette Senum. Before the motion to reorganize could be made the council needed to select a Vice mayor. Two council members were eligible, Valerie Mobegr was elected in 2016 and has never served as mayor. Erin Minett was elected to the council in 2018. She has served the minimum amount of time needed to be eligible to be vice mayor. However, Moberg, herself, quickly nominated Minett for the position. Moberg’s term expires in June 2020 and she would have to be elected for another term in order to serve as Mayor When Minett agreed, Council member Duane Strawser made the motion.

Listen to Duane Strawser

David Parker praised the council and staff for a good term.

Listen to David Parker

After re-setting the table, the new Mayor also praised staff and made reference to this being her second term as Mayor.

Listen to Reinette Senum

Reinette Senum was relected to the City Council in 2016.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha