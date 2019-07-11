Changing of the Guard in NC

It was the annual changing of the guard in Nevada City Wednesday evening. Following tradition, Mayor David Parker stepped aside and passed the gavel to Vice-Mayor Reinette Senum. Before the motion to reorganize could be made the council needed to select a Vice mayor. Two council members were eligible, Valerie Mobegr was elected in 2016 and has never served as mayor. Erin Minett was elected to the council in 2018. She has served the minimum amount of time needed to be eligible to be vice mayor. However, Moberg, herself, quickly nominated Minett for the position. Moberg’s term expires in June 2020 and she would have to be elected for another term in order to serve as Mayor When Minett agreed, Council member Duane Strawser made the motion.

David Parker praised the council and staff for a good term.

After re-setting the table, the new Mayor also praised staff and made reference to this being her second term as Mayor.

Reinette Senum was relected to the City Council in 2016.