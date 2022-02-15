Changing School Funding Formula Gets Another Push

The latest legislative effort to change the funding formula for California schools has the support of most administrators. That includes Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden. A bill in the State Senate would base funding on enrollment instead of attendance. He says the original intentions of the formula were good, which was to provide a strong incentive for districts to strengthen learning, through keeping students in class as much as possible…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Meanwhile, McFadden says it’s not necessarily going to be a financial windfall for districts, especially where enrollment has been declining at times, such as in his district. The bill would also fund schools to help them address the root causes of chronic absenteeism and habitual truancy. But McFadden says might mean more mandatory and unnecessary reporting…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

California is one of only six states that does not consider enrollment figures as the determining state aid to school districts.