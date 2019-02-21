Charge Reduced Against Suspect In Shooting

A 60-year-old Nevada City man is no longer being accused of attempted murder, in the shooting of his roommate. Tim Meisenheimer was arrested last weekend for shooting 44-year-old Curtis Patterson, at their home on Alexander Street. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says Meisenheimer, who was arraigned this Thursday afternoon, is now facing one felony charge of assault with a firearm…

Newell says the charge was reduced, based on how Meisenheimer and Patterson had been interacting just before the shooting, without providing any more specifics…

Newell says Meisenheimer also stayed at the scene to help the victim, called police, and admitted to the shooting. Meisenheimer is claiming self-defense, that Patterson tried to attack him. Newell says the special allegations, which also includes personal use of a firearm, would also mean additional prison time, should Meisenheimer be convicted.