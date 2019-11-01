Charges But Not Case Dismissed In Robbery Trial

The trial of four home invasion marijuana robbery suspects has been delayed, after a legal setback for Nevada County prosecutors. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says the judge has excluded some key evidence regarding two of the defendants, just as the trial was scheduled to begin Thursday. That’s resulted in the charges being dismissed against those defendants, at least for now. It’s related to law enforcement stops of the two vehicles the suspects were in. Walsh says recent Power Shutoffs left some witnesses unavailable…

Walsh says the judge also questioned how the stops were made…

But Walsh says charges have been re-filed, although prosecutors are back to square-one with the case. He says it’ll have to go back through the preliminary hearing process again. The crime was reported in November of last year at a home on Pleasant Street in Grass Valley, with a victim stating that a gun had been held to her head. The suspects are all from out of town: 38-year-old Alton Edmondson, from Georgia, 29-year-old Christopher Mapp, from Antelope, 37-year-old Giovanni Morrison, of Roseville, and 31-year-old Lorne Scott of New York City.