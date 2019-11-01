< Back to All News

Charges But Not Case Dismissed In Robbery Trial

Posted: Nov. 1, 2019 1:03 PM PDT

The trial of four home invasion marijuana robbery suspects has been delayed, after a legal setback for Nevada County prosecutors. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says the judge has excluded some key evidence regarding two of the defendants, just as the trial was scheduled to begin Thursday. That’s resulted in the charges being dismissed against those defendants, at least for now. It’s related to law enforcement stops of the two vehicles the suspects were in. Walsh says recent Power Shutoffs left some witnesses unavailable…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the judge also questioned how the stops were made…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

But Walsh says charges have been re-filed, although prosecutors are back to square-one with the case. He says it’ll have to go back through the preliminary hearing process again. The crime was reported in November of last year at a home on Pleasant Street in Grass Valley, with a victim stating that a gun had been held to her head. The suspects are all from out of town: 38-year-old Alton Edmondson, from Georgia, 29-year-old Christopher Mapp, from Antelope, 37-year-old Giovanni Morrison, of Roseville, and 31-year-old Lorne Scott of New York City.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha