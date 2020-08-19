< Back to All News

Charges Dismissed Against Murder Suspect

Posted: Aug. 19, 2020 12:15 AM PDT

A four-year-old Nevada County murder case will stay unprosecuted, for now. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says charges have also now been dismissed against the second suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Bancroft, regarding the killing of 51-year-old Donald Ormsby…

Walsh says it doesn’t mean that prosecutors don’t believe that Bancroft did it, that concrete evidence was lacking…

Bancroft and 42-year-old Schennal Gomez were arrested in 2018. But Gomez was released that same year, when the judge found credibility concerns with a witness who testified during the preliminary hearing. At that hearing, it was also learned that Ormsby, Bancroft, and Gomez planned to burglarize a home on Cottonwood Lane in Nevada City, which is where Ormsby’s body was found, in the front yard, partially covered by dirt and leaves.

