Charges Dismissed Against Murder Suspect

A four-year-old Nevada County murder case will stay unprosecuted, for now. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says charges have also now been dismissed against the second suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Bancroft, regarding the killing of 51-year-old Donald Ormsby…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says it doesn’t mean that prosecutors don’t believe that Bancroft did it, that concrete evidence was lacking…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Bancroft and 42-year-old Schennal Gomez were arrested in 2018. But Gomez was released that same year, when the judge found credibility concerns with a witness who testified during the preliminary hearing. At that hearing, it was also learned that Ormsby, Bancroft, and Gomez planned to burglarize a home on Cottonwood Lane in Nevada City, which is where Ormsby’s body was found, in the front yard, partially covered by dirt and leaves.