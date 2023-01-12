Charges Filed Man Accused Of Shooting At Officers

Charges have now been filed against the Grass Valley man linked to last week’s officer-involved shooting incident. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says 26-year-old Austin Wallace is facing one count of attempted murder. Also four counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer…

Wilson says officers had initially responded to a call from a theft victim, on French Avenue. The victim said Wallace was trying to steal parts from his vehicle…

And Wilson says that was the reason for the attempted murder charge. During the search, Wallace allegedly fired at least one additional round at a CHP officer who was standing outside his patrol vehicle, who was not hit. He then reportedly fired at officers who were chasing him on foot, who also were not hit. The four assault with firearm charges are for four different officers. Wallace was then shot once by one of those officers. Wilson says Wallace has not been arraigned yet, while he continues to receive medical treatment. Two of the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office.