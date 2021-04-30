Charges Filed In BHO Lab Explosion Grass Valley

Nearly two months after a butane honey oil lab explosion in Grass Valley, charges have been filed by the District Attorney’s Office against the man arrested at the scene. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says 31-year-old Kyle Patche is facing four felonies, including two counts of child abuse. The explosion, at an apartment on Sutton Way, in early March, caused burn injuries to his nine-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter…

Police say the explosion was severe enough that part of the roof was lifted off the structure, and several interior walls were damaged. It had to be “redtagged” as unsafe…

Walsh says Patche faces a potential maximum sentence of more than ten years in prison, if convicted.