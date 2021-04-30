< Back to All News

Charges Filed In BHO Lab Explosion Grass Valley

Posted: Apr. 30, 2021 2:02 PM PDT

Nearly two months after a butane honey oil lab explosion in Grass Valley, charges have been filed by the District Attorney’s Office against the man arrested at the scene. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says 31-year-old Kyle Patche is facing four felonies, including two counts of child abuse. The explosion, at an apartment on Sutton Way, in early March, caused burn injuries to his nine-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Police say the explosion was severe enough that part of the roof was lifted off the structure, and several interior walls were damaged. It had to be “redtagged” as unsafe…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Patche faces a potential maximum sentence of more than ten years in prison, if convicted.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha