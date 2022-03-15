Charges Filed In Clear Creek Place Gun Incidents

A Grass Valley man has been arraigned on charges related to two incidents involving guns at a home last week. One of the charges against 38-year-old Nicolas Mamula is felony possession of a short-barreled shotgun. There’s also a misdemeanor charge of exhibiting a firearm. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says last Friday they received a call reporting a man being locked in a bedroom at the home, on Clear Creek Place…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Clear Creek School was also placed under a precautionary shelter-in-place order. Both men were later transported to the hospital for medical care. No specifics on the nature of the care have been released. But upon his release, Mamula was arrested. Trygg says a similar incident was also reported on Wednesday involving one of the men, resulting in another shelter-in-place for the school. It was determined that the un-named man did not meet the criteria for an involuntary mental health hold. A firearm was seized but a gun violence restraining order request by the department wasn’t granted that day. Then, a second firearm was seized after the Friday incident…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg did not have any information on who lived at the home, how the two men were related, nor what sparked the incidents.