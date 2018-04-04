Charges Filed In DUI Crash Affecting NU Students

The legal hammer has dropped on a San Jose woman accused of causing the traffic deaths of two Nevada Union students and injuring another. Deputy Merced County District Attorney Harold Nutt says 21-year-old Sabrina Distura is facing eight felony charges, including two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and three counts of driving with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. The accident happened Sunday, March 25th, on Interstate Five near Los Banos…

Nutt says he does not believe that Distura had any prior DUI convictions, which would have allowed the possibility of filing murder charges…

Nutt says Distura had been drinking, or under the influence of alcohol, for most, if not all, of her entire drive, which began in Southern California. Conviction of one gross vehicular manslaughter count carries a sentence of four, six, or 10 years. One DUI conviction has a maximum three-year sentence.