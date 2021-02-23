Charges Filed Regarding Nude Minor Recordings

One felony charge has been filed against a 62-year-old Grass Valley man arrested earlier this month for recording a juvenile female in the nude. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says that charge, regarding Shawn Jordan, is possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Jordan was originally booked on two felonies, the other being producing child porn…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The Sheriff’s Department says Jordan has admitted to concealing a smartphone camera in the bathroom and the girl’s bedroom, among other locations inside the home he was sharing with her and the girl’s mother. Walsh says the clandestine recordings took place from about the time the victim was 12 until she was 16.