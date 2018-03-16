< Back to All News

Charges May Be Filed In Hwy 20 Accident

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 5:28 PM PDT

Bad weather was a factor in a head-on collision that closed Highway 20 east of Nevada City Thursday evening. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 18-year-old Amber Roe, from Colorado, was approaching Lost Chance Mine Road…

Roe soon after crashed into a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Alfred Crane, who’s from Idaho. Steele says neither driver was seriously injured, with Roe having moderate injuries and Crane having minor injuries. But he says charges have not been ruled out against Roe for reckless driving…

Steele says the speed limit is only around 20 to 25 miles an hour where chains are required, and Roe was going as fast as 50 miles an hour.

