Charges Outlined Against Explosive Suspect

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 5:22 PM PST

More specifics on the charges against a Grass Valley man arrested last weekend for having an explosive device in his truck, among a number of other items. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says the most serious charge against 33-year-old Joshua Danos is possession of a destructive device…

Meanwhile, Newell says he does not want the judge to reduce the bail amount, which is currently 257-thousand dollars…

Other charges include possession of a controlled substance and receiving known stolen property. The theft victim led authorities to Danos’ truck, which was carrying a rototiller that had been in a storage facility, among other stolen items. Discovery of the stick of dynamite led to the evacuation of a few Glenbrook Basin businesses, while a team from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office removed it.

