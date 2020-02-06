Charges Result of Auburn Human Trafficking Operation

Though you may think of urban areas and large cities when it comes to human trafficking and sex crimes, but it also does occur in quiet foothill communities. Recently a Sacramento man was arrested and charged with Pimping and Pandering in Auburn. Detective Adam Cline says that the Auburn Police were part of an investigation that stemmed from incidents occurring within the city limits back in October.

As a result of the investigation, Cline says the two females were able to connect law enforcement to a third suspect, 33 year old Ivy Jones.

Cline says that the Auburn Police Department receives funding through Placer County to focus on human trafficking, pimping and prostitution cases. Often times the operations involve a “sting” of some sort.

Cline says that Auburn police will committ full efforts to deter these types of crimes from occuring in Auburn.

The arrest also coincided with culmination of Human Trafficking Month.