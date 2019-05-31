Charity Bike Rides Add to Cycling Weekend

With the Nevada City Classic moving up a couple of weeks, the bike-riding community is hoping to turn this weekend into sort of a cycling festival. The sixth annual Gold Country Challenge is tomorrow–a ride through the historical gold mining country of western Nevada County, and the 21st annual Charity Gravel Ride supporting Big Brothers-Big Sisters is also the same day. The Gold Country Challenge benefits the Gold Country Rotary Club. Bob Long is organizing…

There’s also a Brewfest tomorrow evening from 6 to 9pm. That’s in the Three Forks Bakery and Brewery parking lot–211 Commercial Street.

