Charity Closing Thrift Store, but Not Closing Down

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 12:02 PM PST

A local non-profit organization is losing donations because of a possible misunderstanding. Women of Worth, which assists women and families in crisis and operates a shelter for abused women, is closing it’s office, but not its operation…

Executive Director Sandy Escobar says they had to shut down their thrift store and office space on Church Street in Nevada City because of a series of rent increases. She also says they’ve had safety issues with the transient population in the area, but were trying to deal with that on their own…

They don’t have a new location yet, and are looking for office space. Escobar says their Hetty’s Haven Shelter is operating with 6 moms and 11 children that can use help. Donations can be made at www.women-of-worth.org.

