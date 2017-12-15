< Back to All News

‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ Saturday

Posted: Dec. 15, 2017 8:08 AM PST

We all remember the Charlie Brown Christmas special that’s been on television for more than half a century. Now, you can see the ‘Peanuts’ characters come to life in a Gold Country Calvary Chapel performance tomorrow. Thirteen year-old Austin Gilchrist is Pig Pen…

Listen to Austin Gilchrist

His 10-year old sister Adeline is Lucy, who as a psychiatrist (five cents please), helps Charlie Brown with his problems…

Listen to Adeline Gilchrist

Director Chris Enss says you’ll see them all, even one cast member who’s been injured from other activities…

Listen to Chris Enss

The performance is tomorrow at 7pm at the Gold Country Calvary Chapel on Dog Bar Road near LaBarr Meadows Road. Admission is free.

–gf

