North San Juan Holds 124th Cherry Festival

The annual Cherry Festival in North San Juan takes place for the 124th time. Community Center Board Member, Susan Bauer says events kick off Saturday at 10 AM with a parade that allows local color to shine.

Listen to Susan Bauer

The Grand Marshall of the parade is organic farming expert Amigo Bob Cantisano, who takes care of many of the old cherry trees around North San Juan. Following the parade is a full day of events at the North San Juan Community Center. Along with tacos, cherries, and desserts, there will be vendors, a dunk tank. kids games, a bounce house and the ever popular pie eating contest. Entertainment provided by four different bands and musical performers.