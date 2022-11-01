Chicago Park Historical German Community Honored

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission continues efforts in recent years to expand the scope of its plaque dedications to honor more historic communities. A ceremony has been held where one was installed honoring the historical place of worship of Chicago Park’s German-American Lutheran congregation. Commission member Bernie Zimmerman says Chicago Park was founded in 1887 by a group of developers who bought about seven-thousand acres there…

But Zimmerman says those who remained eventually founded the church and the cemetery. The church served its congregation from 1902 until it burned down in 1971. The site is just behind the Peardale Chicago Park Fire District building…

Zimmerman also notes that October 31st marked the 505th anniversary of Martin Luther beginning the Protestant Reformation.