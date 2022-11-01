< Back to All News

Chicago Park Historical German Community Honored

Posted: Nov. 1, 2022 12:19 AM PDT

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission continues efforts in recent years to expand the scope of its plaque dedications to honor more historic communities. A ceremony has been held where one was installed honoring the historical place of worship of Chicago Park’s German-American Lutheran congregation. Commission member Bernie Zimmerman says Chicago Park was founded in 1887 by a group of developers who bought about seven-thousand acres there…

click to listen to Bernie Zimmerman

But Zimmerman says those who remained eventually founded the church and the cemetery. The church served its congregation from 1902 until it burned down in 1971. The site is just behind the Peardale Chicago Park Fire District building…

click to listen to Bernie Zimmerman

Zimmerman also notes that October 31st marked the 505th anniversary of Martin Luther beginning the Protestant Reformation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha