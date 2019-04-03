Chicago Park Man Arrested Weapons Honey Oil Lab

A Chicago Park man has been arrested for possessing numerous illegal automatic weapons and operating a butane honey oil lab at his home. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package that was being mailed to the home of 31-year-old John Williams, on Stagecoach Way….

Bringolf says special agents located enough parts in the package to convert 15 semi-automatic handguns into automatic machine pistols. With that information, he says sheriff’s detectives served a warrant at the home on Wednesday. And that’s where they found the honey oil lab and more illegal firearms. That included at least two handguns which had also been prepared for conversion into automatic machine pistols, along with two illegally-modified AR-15 assault rifles and enough parts to convert ten AR-15 rifles into fully-automatic rifles. Bringolf says the motive for having the arsenal is not clear…

Bringolf says the lab didn’t produce a significant amount of honey oil. But he says using butane always poses a health and safety threat.