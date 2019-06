A Chicago Park motorcyclist was injured, after colliding with another vehicle in the local area. California Highway Patrol Officer Greg Tassone says the motorcyclist, 46-year-old Robert Garcia, was southbound on Highway 174 early Wednesday afternoon, near the Happy Apple Cafe…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Garcia had moderate injuries…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says no one was injured in the other vehicle.