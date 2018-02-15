Chief Foley Says School Rampage Prep Good

School shooting incidents, such as the one at a Florida high school yesterday (Wed.), may have communities thinking about how safe their campuses are. And Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley took the opportunity, on KNCO’s “On the Town”, to point out that his department, along with Grass Valley Police, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, and the Highway Patrol, prepare regularly for such situations, in coordination with the schools. But he says there’s always room for improvement…

Foley says he and officers in his department have also gone through Crisis Intervention Training, to be better equipped to understand people with mental illnesses or who are going through some other personal emergency…

Foley also points out that community involvement and awareness is always critical. That residents shouldn’t hesitate contacting law enforcement, even if there’s a rather remote possibility that someone they know is showing signs of committing mass violence.