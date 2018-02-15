< Back to All News

Chief Foley Says School Rampage Prep Good

Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 4:45 PM PST

School shooting incidents, such as the one at a Florida high school yesterday (Wed.), may have communities thinking about how safe their campuses are. And Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley took the opportunity, on KNCO’s “On the Town”, to point out that his department, along with Grass Valley Police, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, and the Highway Patrol, prepare regularly for such situations, in coordination with the schools. But he says there’s always room for improvement…

click to listen to Chief Foley

Foley says he and officers in his department have also gone through Crisis Intervention Training, to be better equipped to understand people with mental illnesses or who are going through some other personal emergency…

click to listen to Chief Foley

Foley also points out that community involvement and awareness is always critical. That residents shouldn’t hesitate contacting law enforcement, even if there’s a rather remote possibility that someone they know is showing signs of committing mass violence.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha