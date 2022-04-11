< Back to All News

Child Abuse Awareness Month Has Local Involvement

Posted: Apr. 11, 2022 12:07 AM PDT

April is also National Child Abuse Awareness Month. And, locally, First Five Nevada County has revived its participation in the “Be the One” campaign that’s been paused by the pandemic. Executive Director Melody Easton says the campaign aims to inspire hope, collective responsibility, and action. Through innovative programming, “Be the One” facilitates civic engagement and mobilizes action to solve complex global challenges. It unites people, businesses, governments, and civil society around a shared vision to achieve a better world…

click to listen to Melody Easton

Easton says there are activities you wouldn’t necessarily think contribute to child abuse prevention, such as

click to listen to Melody Easton

Easton says science shows that negative or adverse childhood experiences lead to longterm negative mental health impacts. Substance abuse can also be an outcome.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha