Child Abuse Awareness Month Has Local Involvement

April is also National Child Abuse Awareness Month. And, locally, First Five Nevada County has revived its participation in the “Be the One” campaign that’s been paused by the pandemic. Executive Director Melody Easton says the campaign aims to inspire hope, collective responsibility, and action. Through innovative programming, “Be the One” facilitates civic engagement and mobilizes action to solve complex global challenges. It unites people, businesses, governments, and civil society around a shared vision to achieve a better world…

Easton says there are activities you wouldn't necessarily think contribute to child abuse prevention

Easton says science shows that negative or adverse childhood experiences lead to longterm negative mental health impacts. Substance abuse can also be an outcome.