Child Advocates Of NevCo Gets ARPA Boost

Child Advocates of Nevada County has received a funding boost. The organization, in Nevada City, helps empower and protect kids from abuse and neglect. Executive Director Nicole McNeely says they’ve been awarded 183-thousand dollars in one-time money from the American Rescue Plan Act. McNeely says 133-thousand dollars goes to their Home Visitor Program, called Healthy Babies, to support families still feeling the economic pinch from the pandemic…

McNeely says the remainder of the funding, or 50-thousand dollars, goes to their two other programs. One is CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. It’ll help maintain staffing and make up for shortfalls, due to the pandemic. And there’s also the Child Safety Puppeteers program…

McNeely says COVID also meant the cancellation of in-person fundraisers.