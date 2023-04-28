< Back to All News

Child Porn Federal Indictment Against Local Man

Posted: Apr. 27, 2023 5:15 PM PDT

A 68-year-old Nevada City man is facing a two-count federal grand jury indictment related to child pornography. According to court documents, Walter Smith communicated with a person claiming to be the nanny for an eight-year-old girl. The person claiming to be a nanny was actually an undercover agent. Earlier this month, Smith reportedly traveled to Chico to meet with the agent and the girl, who did not exist. That’s when he was arrested. He’s charged with attempted coercion and enticement and receipt of child pornography. The indictment also alleges that in May of 2021 Smith also received child pornography from another person on the internet.

